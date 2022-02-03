Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), announces Chief Hospital Corpsman Vanessa Green, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), as NMFSC Instructor of the Year (IOY) for 2021. The IOY program selects instructors from across the NMFSC area of responsibility that support the surgeon general’s 4Ps of people, platforms, performance, and power. The other nominees were Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ebiye Osadare, assigned to NMTSC; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brent Babcock, assigned to Naval Medical Operational Training Command (NMOTC); Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua White, assigned to NMOTC; Staff Sgt. Juan Paulo Poncedeleon, assigned to Navy Medical Leadership and Professional Development Command; Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francesco Deritis, assigned to NMTSC; Chief Hospital Corpsman Matthew Ritchie, assigned to NMOTC; Lt. Dale Wilson, assigned to NMOTC; and Lt. Terry Starkey, assigned to NMTSC. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7077698
    VIRIN: 220302-N-IT566-0010
    Resolution: 4935x3290
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year
    NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Instructor of the Year
    NavyMedicine
    Navy Medicine Training Support Command
    NMFSC
    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT