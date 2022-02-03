NMFSC Announce Instructor of the Year

Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), announces Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francesco Deritis, assigned to Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), as NMFSC Instructor of the Year (IOY) for 2021. The IOY program selects instructors from across the NMFSC area of responsibility that support the surgeon general’s 4Ps of people, platforms, performance, and power. The other nominees were Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ebiye Osadare, assigned to NMTSC; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brent Babcock, assigned to Naval Medical Operational Training Command (NMOTC); Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Joshua White, assigned to NMOTC; Staff Sgt. Juan Paulo Poncedeleon, assigned to Navy Medical Leadership and Professional Development Command; Chief Hospital Corpsman Vanessa Green, assigned to NMTSC; Chief Hospital Corpsman Matthew Ritchie, assigned to NMOTC; Lt. Dale Wilson, assigned to NMOTC; and Lt. Terry Starkey, assigned to NMTSC. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David Kolmel/Released)

