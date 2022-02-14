Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Managing Expectations [Image 2 of 2]

    Managing Expectations

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Steven San Antonio of the 195th Regional Training Institute answers a call Feb. 14, 2022 at the St. Joseph COVID triage call center in Nashua, New Hampshire. San Antonio is one of two NH guardsmen assigned to the center as part of Operation Winter Surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:20
    Photo ID: 7077619
    VIRIN: 220214-Z-SP601-0004
    Resolution: 6250x4169
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Managing Expectations [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Managing Expectations
    Managing Expectations

    Managing Expectations

    Air National Guard

