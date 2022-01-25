Managing Expectations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Center right, 2nd Lt. Christopher Lind, officer in charge of the Dartmouth region, meets with Dr. Juliann Barrett of Valley Regional Hospital on Jan. 25, 2022, Claremont, New Hampshire. Lind oversees four hospitals and one long-term care facility under Operation Winter Surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:20
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US 
    relief
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Hampshire
    NHARNG
    JTF Winter Surge

