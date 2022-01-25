Center right, 2nd Lt. Christopher Lind, officer in charge of the Dartmouth region, meets with Dr. Juliann Barrett of Valley Regional Hospital on Jan. 25, 2022, Claremont, New Hampshire. Lind oversees four hospitals and one long-term care facility under Operation Winter Surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Queen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 08:20 Photo ID: 7077618 VIRIN: 220125-Z-SP601-0019 Resolution: 6041x4029 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, NH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Managing Expectations [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Taylor Queen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.