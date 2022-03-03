Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP 4 Dedication Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP 4 Dedication Ceremony

    THAILAND

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    James Wayman, acting deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Thailand and Royal Thai Army Gen. Suphachok Thawatpeerahai, Cobra Gold 22 Deputy Chief of Defense Forces, receive a commemorative photo during the dedication ceremony for a new classroom built during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Nong Bon Wittayakhom School, Trat, Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2022. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, alongside the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Marine Corps, built the new classroom during this period for the Nong Bon Wittayakhom School, a secondary school in the Bo Rai District. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP 4 Dedication Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

