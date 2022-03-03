James Wayman, acting deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Thailand, gives a speech during the dedication ceremony for a new classroom built during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 at the Nong Bon Wittayakhom School, Trat, Kingdom of Thailand, March 3, 2022. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, alongside members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and the Royal Thai Marine Corps built the new classroom during this period for the Nong Bon Wittayakhom School, a secondary school in the Bo Rai District. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From February 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 03:52 Photo ID: 7077386 VIRIN: 220303-M-LN574-0046 Resolution: 2832x4240 Size: 5.19 MB Location: TH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cobra Gold 22: ENCAP 4 Dedication Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.