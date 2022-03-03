CART Active Shooter Simulation

SANTA RITA, Guam (March 3, 2022) - Sailors from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s Navy Security Forces respond during an active shooter exercise, as part of the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) at NBG March 2.



CART is a Commander, Navy Installations Command program that evaluates installations on their response capabilities and ability to train their personnel in various scenarios.



The exercise involves training scenarios that replicate real-world events. It is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security forces response to threats to installations and units. CART is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.



Periodic training exercises support security force readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to support operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Navy Photo by Shaina O’Neal)

