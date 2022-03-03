Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CART Active Shooter Simulation [Image 3 of 8]

    CART Active Shooter Simulation

    GUAM

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (March 3, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Paul Andres, assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Navy Security Forces, detains an assailant during an active shooter exercise, as part of the Command Assessment of Readiness and Training (CART) at NBG March 2.

    CART is a Commander, Navy Installations Command program that evaluates installations on their response capabilities and ability to train their personnel in various scenarios.

    The exercise involves training scenarios that replicate real-world events. It is designed to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security forces response to threats to installations and units. CART is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise.

    Periodic training exercises support security force readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to support operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Navy Photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7077208
    VIRIN: 220303-N-LS152-0072
    Resolution: 1401x2100
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CART Active Shooter Simulation [Image 8 of 8], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    NBG
    Readiness
    CART

