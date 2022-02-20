Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Recovers F-35C from South China Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Navy Recovers F-35C from South China Sea

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2022

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2022) Equipment Operator 1st Class Michael Nadeau, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, transports equipment onto the U.S. Navy-contracted diving support vessel (DSCV) Picasso to support recovery of the F-35C Lightning II aircraft that crashed during routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24. NMCB-3 is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75. CTF 75 and the NAVSEA’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) are embarking Picasso to oversee the safe recovery of the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    NMCB-3
    Salvage Operations
    CTF75
    Gear and epuipment
    diving support vessel (DSCV) Picasso
    Operation Lightning Salvage

