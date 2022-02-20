U.S. Navy Recovers F-35C from South China Sea

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 20, 2022) Equipment Operator 1st Class Michael Nadeau, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, transports equipment onto the U.S. Navy-contracted diving support vessel (DSCV) Picasso to support recovery of the F-35C Lightning II aircraft that crashed during routine flight operations in the South China Sea, Jan. 24. NMCB-3 is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75. CTF 75 and the NAVSEA’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) are embarking Picasso to oversee the safe recovery of the aircraft. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Billy Ho)

