Wounded Warrior Regiment BBQ and reception

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gerald Moudy with Wounded Warrior Regiment, Alpha Company, prepares to dig into his food while Jazz, his dog, waits patiently for crumbs during a reception and comradery event on Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

