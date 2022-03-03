U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment, Alpha Company, build their burgers during a reception and comradery event on Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 21:19 Photo ID: 7077166 VIRIN: 220303-M-UV498-1041 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.65 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wounded Warrior Regiment BBQ and reception [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.