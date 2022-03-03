Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wounded Warrior Regiment BBQ and reception [Image 3 of 5]

    Wounded Warrior Regiment BBQ and reception

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment, Alpha Company, build their burgers during a reception and comradery event on Camp Pendleton, California, March 3, 2022. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

