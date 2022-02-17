Battalion Chief of Training Chad Ulman, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services, was recognized as Fire Service Instructor of the Year and is assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 17:41
|Photo ID:
|7077048
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-LL092-001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRMAFES Battalion Chief of Training Chad Ulman recognized as Fire Service Instructor of the Year., by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services Serving NWSY and NNSY Recognized for Excellence
LEAVE A COMMENT