Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services Serving NWSY and NNSY Recognized for Excellence



Byline: NWS Yorktown and Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs



PORTSMOUTH and YORKTOWN, VA – Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services (NRMAFES) District 2, comprised of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (NWSY) and Cheatham Annex (CAX) has been honored as Fire District of the Year-medium size for the second consecutive year.



For the year, District 2 responded to 1,773 emergencies, including 35 fires, 641 medical/rescue responses, and 90 hazardous material (hazmat) incidents. Also, under a second year of COVID pandemic restrictions, the district achieved 100 percent fire inspections on all assigned installations, including the Navy Operational Support Centers.



“I am very proud of all the fire service personnel assigned to Fire District 2. District 2 is a shining example of how teamwork can benefit the public safety of U.S. Navy installations and their surrounding communities,” stated District 2 Fire Chief Christopher Payne.



NRMAFES Battalion Chief of Training Chad Ulman was recognized as Fire Service Instructor of the Year and Firefighter-EMT Cara Hankins of NRMAFES received Civilian Firefighter of the Year. Firefighter Hankins is assigned to NNSY and Chief Chad Ulman is assigned to NWSY.



“Firefighter-EMT Cara Hankins passes on her knowledge to develop others, constantly improving those around her, and mentors new firefighters in the understanding of the Department of Defense and shipboard firefighting techniques,” said Payne. “She excels in every aspect of her job and is well-deserving of NRMAFES Civilian Firefighter of the Year.”



Payne added, “Chief Ulman volunteers for additional duties that benefit public safety at Yorktown but also NNSY. Chief Ulman’s expertise at multitasking makes him a frequent request of NRMA Fire Headquarters in order to assist with Regional Training projects.”



District 2 also supported customer outreach and public education of fire prevention utilizing the three E’s of engineering, enforcement, and education to all commands on three military installations and four Navy Operational Support Centers throughout Virginia and North Carolina. The district supported more than 10 special events across the NNSY, NWSY, CAX and local surrounding communities, with NNSY units taking a leading role in the science, technology, engineering and math programs with the mission of educating students in the importance of each field in the fire service.



This year’s winners will move on and compete at the Commander, Navy Installations Command excellence awards.

