    Makin Island Anchor Hoisting [Image 2 of 4]

    Makin Island Anchor Hoisting

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220303-N-TF178-1017
    SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2022) – Sailors prepare the port anchor to be hoisted aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Mar. 3. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 16:47
    Photo ID: 7076933
    VIRIN: 220303-N-TF178-1017
    Resolution: 6312x4208
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Anchor Hoisting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailor
    LHD 8
    MKI

