220303-N-TF178-1079
SAN DIEGO (March 3, 2022) – Sailors monitor the hoisting of the port anchor aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Mar. 3. Makin Island is currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7076937
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-TF178-1079
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Anchor Hoisting [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT