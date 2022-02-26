Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Jared Whitten, a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 776th Support Maintenance Company, performs a fireman's carry to simulate transporting a casualty during the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma on February 26. The competitors performed tasks similar to actions of Medal of Honor winners throughout this phase of the competition.

