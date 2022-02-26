Tenn. National Guard hosts State Best Warrior Competition

Bulgarian Army Cpl. Andrey Kehayaminchev (kneeling), a machine gunner with Stryma, 2nd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Brigade, and Bulgarian Army Junior Sgt. Ivanov Stoyan (standing) a squad leader with Stryma, 2nd Battalion, 61st Mechanized Brigade, confirm their direction on the land navigation course during the Tennessee National Guard's 2022 Best Warrior Competition in Tullahoma on February 26. The Bulgarian Army sent two of their soldiers to compete alongside Tennessee National Guard soldiers and airmen during this year's competition.

