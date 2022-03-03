Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1AD CAB BDE Adjutant Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    1AD CAB BDE Adjutant Farewell Ceremony

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    CPT Masheli Billy receives a PCS award at his farewell ceremony on March 3, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas. CPT Billy is the adjutant for Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, the brigade commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena)

