CPT Masheli Billy receives a PCS award at his farewell ceremony on March 3, 2022, at Fort Bliss, Texas. CPT Billy is the adjutant for Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, the brigade commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:57
|Photo ID:
|7076633
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-UH335-0002
|Resolution:
|6150x4100
|Size:
|20.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD CAB BDE Adjutant Farewell Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT