Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Navy Surgeon General, and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts present LT Kaiser Sultani, a Commander’s coin for going above and beyond as the sole medical translator from Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain during Afghanistan Refugee Evacuation Operations. The coin was presented after a Commander’s Call at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain. The SG and FMC were visiting the clinic to see operations and meet with clinic leadership and members. U.S.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7076624
|VIRIN:
|220303-A-JG529-0002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy SG and FMC Coin NBHC Bahrain Sailor [Image 2 of 2], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT