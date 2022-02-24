Navy SG and FMC Coin NBHC Bahrain Sailor

Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Navy Surgeon General, and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts present LT Kaiser Sultani, a Commander’s coin for going above and beyond as the sole medical translator from Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain during Afghanistan Refugee Evacuation Operations. The coin was presented after a Commander’s Call at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain in Manama, Bahrain. The SG and FMC were visiting the clinic to see operations and meet with clinic leadership and members. U.S.

