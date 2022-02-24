Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SG visits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy SG visits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.24.2022

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Navy surgeon general and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks with Sailors at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 24. (Photo by Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Priscilla Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 13:53
    Photo ID: 7076623
    VIRIN: 220303-N-JG529-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SG visits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy SG visits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain
    Navy SG and FMC Coin NBHC Bahrain Sailor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavyMedicine #Bahrain #SG #SurgeonGeneral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT