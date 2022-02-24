Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, Navy surgeon general and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, speaks with Sailors at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 24. (Photo by Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Priscilla Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7076623
|VIRIN:
|220303-N-JG529-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy SG visits at Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT