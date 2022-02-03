Cmdr. Dan Nelson, Executive Officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, reads to kindergarten students at Deep Creek Central Elementary School as part of Read Across America Day Mar. 2.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7076413
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-UA321-1002
|Resolution:
|1044x753
|Size:
|212.99 KB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
