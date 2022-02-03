Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Cmdr. Dan Nelson, Executive Officer of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads, reads to kindergarten students at Deep Creek Central Elementary School as part of Read Across America Day Mar. 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:32
    Photo ID: 7076413
    VIRIN: 220302-N-UA321-1002
    Resolution: 1044x753
    Size: 212.99 KB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day
    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day
    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    community
    education
    U.S. Navy
    Read Across America Day
    NSA Hampton Roads
    Chesapeake Public Schools
    Deep Creek Central Elementary School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT