Lt. Cmdr. Luz Davis, Officer-in-Charge of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Northwest Annex; reads to kindergarten students at Deep Creek Central Elementary School as part of Read Across America Day.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 12:32
|Photo ID:
|7076414
|VIRIN:
|220302-N-UA321-1003
|Resolution:
|1086x724
|Size:
|240.51 KB
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Leadership Reads to Students During Read Across America Day [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT