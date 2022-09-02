The Bronco Battalion - February Progress; EST

While early morning formations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday are part of the training routine, cadets of the Bronco Battalion are now shifting routine field training from the hills overlooking the City of Boise to facilities located on the Idaho National Guard’s Gowen Field and the Orchard Combat Training Center, which is rapidly becoming a national training destination for all branches of the U.S. Military.

