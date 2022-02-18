Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Bronco Battalion - February Progress; EST [Image 21 of 23]

    The Bronco Battalion - February Progress; EST

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    A Boise State University ROTC cadet gears up for a morning ruck march along the Boise Greenbelt trail.

    While early morning formations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday are part of the training routine, cadets of the Bronco Battalion are now shifting routine field training from the hills overlooking the City of Boise to facilities located on the Idaho National Guard’s Gowen Field and the Orchard Combat Training Center, which is rapidly becoming a national training destination for all branches of the U.S. Military.

    The Office of Visual Information for Idaho Army National Guard will follow the Boise State University Bronco Battalion for the Spring 2022 Semester through graduation. Graduates will serve as officers in the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserves. Several BSU seniors who will graduate this May are destined for duty with the Idaho Army National Guard joining several BSU ROTC Alumni currently serving in the Idaho Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    ROTC
    Boise State University
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Bronco Battalion

