A Boise State University ROTC cadet gears up for a morning ruck march along the Boise Greenbelt trail.



While early morning formations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday are part of the training routine, cadets of the Bronco Battalion are now shifting routine field training from the hills overlooking the City of Boise to facilities located on the Idaho National Guard’s Gowen Field and the Orchard Combat Training Center, which is rapidly becoming a national training destination for all branches of the U.S. Military.



The Office of Visual Information for Idaho Army National Guard will follow the Boise State University Bronco Battalion for the Spring 2022 Semester through graduation. Graduates will serve as officers in the U.S. Army, the Army National Guard, and the U.S. Army Reserves. Several BSU seniors who will graduate this May are destined for duty with the Idaho Army National Guard joining several BSU ROTC Alumni currently serving in the Idaho Army National Guard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7076401 VIRIN: 220303-Z-XK920-0003 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.33 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Bronco Battalion - February Progress; EST [Image 23 of 23], by Thomas Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.