Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) [Image 6 of 6]

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, NJARNG are training on Range 59C on the Fort Dix Range Complex. They are shown training during the Mortar Live Fire. The 60mm mortar is a lightweight, man-portable, muzzle-loaded weapon, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. They launch explosive shells in high-arcing ballistic trajectories. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons for close fire support with a variety of ammunition. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7076307
    VIRIN: 220226-O-BC272-018
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 665.36 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) [Image 6 of 6], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)
    Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix NJARNG New Jersey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT