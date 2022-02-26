Fort Dix - 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG)

These soldiers from the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry, NJARNG are training on Range 59C on the Fort Dix Range Complex. They are shown training during the Mortar Live Fire. The 60mm mortar is a lightweight, man-portable, muzzle-loaded weapon, consisting of a smooth-bore metal tube fixed to a base plate with a lightweight bipod mount and a sight. They launch explosive shells in high-arcing ballistic trajectories. Mortars are typically used as indirect fire weapons for close fire support with a variety of ammunition. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

