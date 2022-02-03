NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE

NEWPORT, R.I. (March 2, 2022) Officer Candidate Samuel Zimmerman, a Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 22010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, familiarizes themselves at the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE), March 2. Navigation training provides necessary skills to safely maneuver ships. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

