Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE [Image 5 of 8]

    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derien Luce 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    NEWPORT, R.I. (March 2, 2022) Officer Candidate Stephen Mossing, a Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral (NSI/STA21) class 22010 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, familiarizes themselves at the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE), March 2. Navigation training provides necessary skills to safely maneuver ships. NSI/STA-21 is an eight-week course of intense officer preparation and indoctrination for petty officers and chief petty officers, with course enrollment timed to allow college entrance during summer or fall semesters after selection. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 09:31
    Photo ID: 7076071
    VIRIN: 220302-N-EL867-0015
    Resolution: 4570x4203
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE
    NSI/STA21 Students Training with COVE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OTCN
    NSI/STA21
    Naval Science Institute Seaman-to-Admiral
    Officer Trraining Command Newport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT