Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Miller, a RQ-4 Global Hawk dedicated crew chief with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, inspects a RQ-4 Global Hawk drone at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

