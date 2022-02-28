U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Miller, a RQ-4 Global Hawk dedicated crew chief with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, inspects a RQ-4 Global Hawk drone at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 04:50
|Photo ID:
|7075777
|VIRIN:
|220302-F-SX156-1009
|Resolution:
|5467x3075
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|SPOKANE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller
