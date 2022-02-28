Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller [Image 2 of 2]

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

    GUAM

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Miller, a RQ-4 Global Hawk dedicated crew chief with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, inspects a RQ-4 Global Hawk drone at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 1, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7075777
    VIRIN: 220302-F-SX156-1009
    Resolution: 5467x3075
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG

