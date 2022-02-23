Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Miller, a RQ-4 Global Hawk dedicated crew chief with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 23, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

