Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller [Image 1 of 2]

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

    GUAM

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Miller, a RQ-4 Global Hawk dedicated crew chief with the 4th Reconnaissance Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week award from Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. John Payne, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 23, 2022. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s Mission, Vision and Priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:50
    Photo ID: 7075754
    VIRIN: 220223-F-XW824-1012
    Resolution: 5448x3632
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller
    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Linebacker of the Week: SSgt Alexander Miller

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    AAFB
    36WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT