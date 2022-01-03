U.S., Thai Marines train for jungle survival at Cobra Gold

U.S. Marines from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Royal Thai Marines with Reconnaissance Battalion, Thai Marine Division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, attend Thai Jungle Warfare Survival Training as part of Cobra Gold 2022, March 1, 2022, at the Sattahip Naval Base in Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Reed)

