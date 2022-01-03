Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Thai Marines train for jungle survival at Cobra Gold [Image 9 of 12]

    U.S., Thai Marines train for jungle survival at Cobra Gold

    LOP BURI, LOPBURI PROVINCE, THAILAND

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. John Reed 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines from 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and Royal Thai Marines with Reconnaissance Battalion, Thai Marine Division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, attend Thai Jungle Warfare Survival Training as part of Cobra Gold 2022, March 1, 2022, at the Sattahip Naval Base in Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand. Cobra Gold 2022 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. John Reed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 04:54
    Photo ID: 7075764
    VIRIN: 220301-A-XI869-0014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.76 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, LOPBURI PROVINCE, TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Thai Marines train for jungle survival at Cobra Gold [Image 12 of 12], by SPC John Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    ExerciseCobraGold
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    CobraGold2022
    ExerciseCobraGold22
    combragold

