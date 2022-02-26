U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard presents the keynote speech during a dining in for senior leaders of the divison's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse, New York, February 26, 2022. The dining in was part of a leaders workshop weekend, which served to prepare the IBCT for upcoming deployments and development of its future forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2022 00:59
|Photo ID:
|7075532
|VIRIN:
|220226-Z-HB296-017
|Resolution:
|4648x3098
|Size:
|920.91 KB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force [Image 11 of 11], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
