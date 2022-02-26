New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard presents the keynote speech during a dining in for senior leaders of the divison's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse, New York, February 26, 2022. The dining in was part of a leaders workshop weekend, which served to prepare the IBCT for upcoming deployments and development of its future forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

