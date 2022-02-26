Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force [Image 11 of 11]

    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard presents the keynote speech during a dining in for senior leaders of the divison's 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Syracuse, New York, February 26, 2022. The dining in was part of a leaders workshop weekend, which served to prepare the IBCT for upcoming deployments and development of its future forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 00:59
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    This work, New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force [Image 11 of 11], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York National Guard&rsquo;s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

    27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    27th Infantry Division
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    Multi-Domain Operations
    27IBCT

