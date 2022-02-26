New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

U.S. Army Col. Sean Flynn and Pvt. 1st Class Austin Crapser, assigned to the headquarters of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard partake in a ceremonial cake curring during a dining in for the brigade's senior leaders in Syracuse, New York, February 26, 2022. The dining in was part of a leaders workshop weekend, which served to prepare the IBCT for upcoming deployments and development of its future forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
