Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force [Image 10 of 11]

    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Col. Sean Flynn and Pvt. 1st Class Austin Crapser, assigned to the headquarters of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard partake in a ceremonial cake curring during a dining in for the brigade's senior leaders in Syracuse, New York, February 26, 2022. The dining in was part of a leaders workshop weekend, which served to prepare the IBCT for upcoming deployments and development of its future forces. (U.S. National Guard Photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.03.2022 00:59
    Photo ID: 7075531
    VIRIN: 220226-Z-HB296-016
    Resolution: 3211x4818
    Size: 743.31 KB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force [Image 11 of 11], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force
    New York National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New York National Guard&rsquo;s 27th Infantry Brigade prepares for deployments and the success of its future force

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    27th Infantry Division
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    Multi-Domain Operations
    27IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT