    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-6 Exam [Image 4 of 4]

    NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-6 Exam

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    220302-N-JH293-1007
    ST. LOUIS (March 2, 2022) Hull Technician 2nd Class Tristan Daugherty, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam at NTAG Mid America headquarters, March 2, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

