220302-N-JH293-1004

ST. LOUIS (March 2, 2022) Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 2nd Class Robert Ratcliff, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America, takes the E-6 Navy-wide advancement exam at NTAG Mid America headquarters, March 2, 2022. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 03.03.2022 00:26 Photo ID: 7075495 VIRIN: 220302-N-JH293-1004 Resolution: 2006x2809 Size: 1015.47 KB Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Mid America Recruiters Take E-6 Exam [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.