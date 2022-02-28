Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (REIN) Departs USS Portland completing deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    VMM-165 (REIN) Departs USS Portland completing deployment

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) A U.S. Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), removes wheel chocks and chains from the flight deck during the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), flyoff, Feb. 28. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:42
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
