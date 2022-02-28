PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2022) A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion crew chief assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conducts preflight procedures with a Super Stallion during the squadron’s flyoff from the amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Feb. 28. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Katz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:41 Photo ID: 7075053 VIRIN: 220228-M-PO838-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.27 MB Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN (FEB. 28, 2022) A U.S. MARINE CORPS , PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-165 (REIN) Departs USS Portland completing deployment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.