    Staff sergeant talks AER [Image 2 of 2]

    Staff sergeant talks AER

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Kurtis Brown, driver for the deputy commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence headquarters, tells local media that he has used the Army Emergency Relief program twice – once to get an interest-free loan and the second time he received a grant, which did not have to be paid back.

