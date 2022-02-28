Staff Sgt. Kurtis Brown, driver for the deputy commanding general, Fires Center of Excellence headquarters, tells local media that he has used the Army Emergency Relief program twice – once to get an interest-free loan and the second time he received a grant, which did not have to be paid back.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:44
|Photo ID:
|7075044
|VIRIN:
|220228-A-YD137-050
|Resolution:
|1333x2000
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff sergeant talks AER [Image 2 of 2], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill Army Emergency Relief campaign kicks off
