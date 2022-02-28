Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill AER campaign kickoff

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2022

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill garrison commander, speaks to the attendees of the AER campaign cake cutting March 1, in the Fort Sill PX food court. Taylor told the crowd 90 cents of every dollar donated goes back to the Soldier and that’s the highest return rate of any nonprofit.

    Fort Sill
    Army Emergency Relief
    Army Community Service
    donation drive
    U.S. Army garrison command
    Fort Sill PX food court

