Army biologist Alena Calm examines a purified sample of freshwater algae DNA before submitting it for genomic DNA analysis to determine exactly what organisms the sample contains.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 16:40
|Photo ID:
|7075038
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-BY327-100
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|516.61 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Scientists Seek Capability Against Waterborne Toxins [Image 3 of 3], by Richard M Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Scientists Seek Capability against Waterborne Toxins
