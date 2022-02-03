Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Scientists Seek Capability against Waterborne Toxins [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Scientists Seek Capability against Waterborne Toxins

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Richard M Arndt 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM CBC researchers are analyzing samples from microalgae blooms across the American West and Southwest in order to identify and catalogue algae that produce harmful toxins.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 16:40
