    New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3]

    New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades

    FORT STEWART, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Patrick Moore, Charlie Johnson, and Andre Spencs, U.S. Army Materiel Command;s Materiel Fielding Team for Heavy Equipment, review the tools and equipment included with a M917A3 heavy dump truck, Feb. 23 on Fort Stewart.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Detroit Arsenal
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

