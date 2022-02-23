Patrick Moore, Charlie Johnson, and Andre Spencs, U.S. Army Materiel Command;s Materiel Fielding Team for Heavy Equipment, review the tools and equipment included with a M917A3 heavy dump truck, Feb. 23 on Fort Stewart.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:58
|Photo ID:
|7074899
|VIRIN:
|220223-O-WJ404-114
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades
LEAVE A COMMENT