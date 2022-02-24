Pfc. Caryn Smith, a horizontal construction engineer with 92nd Engineer Battalion, unloads a shovel that was included with the delivery of new M917A3 heavy dump trucks, Feb. 23 on Fort Stewart. The dump trucks include several upgrades to previous models, including a heated dump bed, improved access ladders, increased load and electronic upgrades.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:58
|Photo ID:
|7074898
|VIRIN:
|220224-O-WJ404-045
|Resolution:
|1134x1512
|Size:
|732.01 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades
