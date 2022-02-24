Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 2 of 3]

    New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Pfc. Caryn Smith, a horizontal construction engineer with 92nd Engineer Battalion, unloads a shovel that was included with the delivery of new M917A3 heavy dump trucks, Feb. 23 on Fort Stewart. The dump trucks include several upgrades to previous models, including a heated dump bed, improved access ladders, increased load and electronic upgrades.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:58
    Photo ID: 7074898
    VIRIN: 220224-O-WJ404-045
    Resolution: 1134x1512
    Size: 732.01 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    AMC
    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Detroit Arsenal
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

