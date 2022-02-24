Pfc. Caryn Smith, a horizontal construction engineer with 92nd Engineer Battalion, unloads a shovel that was included with the delivery of new M917A3 heavy dump trucks, Feb. 23 on Fort Stewart. The dump trucks include several upgrades to previous models, including a heated dump bed, improved access ladders, increased load and electronic upgrades.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:58 Photo ID: 7074898 VIRIN: 220224-O-WJ404-045 Resolution: 1134x1512 Size: 732.01 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New dump truck gives engineer Soldiers a hot ride with modern upgrades [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.