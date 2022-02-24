U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Allison Chinnery, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy operations flight chief, participates in Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Task Qualification Training Feb. 24, 2022, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. TQT training acclimates members to performing basic tasks while working in full protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2022 14:50
|Photo ID:
|7074894
|VIRIN:
|220224-F-OE991-1174
|Resolution:
|2152x2873
|Size:
|967.45 KB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 47th CES participates in CBRN task qualification training [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dustin Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT