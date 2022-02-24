Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    47th CES participates in CBRN task qualification training [Image 5 of 5]

    47th CES participates in CBRN task qualification training

    LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen 

    47th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Allison Chinnery, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy operations flight chief, participates in Chemical, Biological, Radiation and Nuclear Task Qualification Training Feb. 24, 2022, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas. TQT training acclimates members to performing basic tasks while working in full protective gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Mullen)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 14:50
    Location: LAUGHLIN AFB, TX, US
