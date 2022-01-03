Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 6 of 6]

    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Six Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were notified by leadership of being advanced to the next highest paygrade as part of the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP). Advancing in rate to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class was Kaleesha Ramos, to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class were Tyler Clayton and Jose Rico, to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class was Mackenzie Razo, and promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class were Grace Corn and Gunner Haskill. All were notified in person with the exception of Ramos, who was reached at home while on maternity leave (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7074724
    VIRIN: 220301-N-HU933-734
    Resolution: 4402x3776
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced at NMRTC Bremerton

    MAP
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

