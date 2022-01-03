Sailors Meritoriously Advanced at NMRTC Bremerton

Six Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were notified by leadership of being advanced to the next highest paygrade as part of the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP). Advancing in rate to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class was Kaleesha Ramos, to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class were Tyler Clayton and Jose Rico, to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class was Mackenzie Razo, and promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class were Grace Corn and Gunner Haskill. All were notified in person with the exception of Ramos, who was reached at home while on maternity leave (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

