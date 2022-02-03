Sailors Meritoriously Advanced at NMRTC Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Six Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Six Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton were notified by leadership of being advanced to the next highest paygrade as part of the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP). Advancing in rate to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class was Kaleesha Ramos, to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class were Tyler Clayton and Jose Rico, to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class was Mackenzie Razo, and promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class were Grace Corn and Gunner Haskill. All were notified in person with the exception of Ramos, who was reached at home while on maternity leave (Official Navy photos by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

By the time Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kaleesha Ramos completed a phone call – during maternity leave - from Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton leadership, she had added another notable accomplishment to her burgeoning career.



She became hospital corpsman first class.



Ramos was advanced in her chosen rate to the next highest paygrade as part of the Navy’s Meritoriously Advancement Program (MAP) and was a direct reflection, along with culmination, of her being chosen as Naval Medical Forces Pacific Sailor of the Year for Fiscal Year 2021.



“The quota received was less than anticipated, which made the selection process really competitive. Those selected consistently performed at a higher level and are now charged with leading from example for others to follow,” said Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



Along with Ramos, advancing in rate to Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class were Tyler Clayton and Jose Rico, to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class was Mackenzie Razo, and promoted to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class were Grace Corn and Gunner Haskill.



MAP authorizes commanding officers to advance eligible enlisted Sailors in paygrades E5 and below to the next higher paygrade and provides leadership the opportunity to acknowledge those personnel who have demonstrated they are ready for the next level of responsibility by advancing them in rate. The program also grants greater authority to individual commands to better structure their manning levels, and overall help the Navy to continue developing and rewarding talented Sailors.



According to Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Kevin Flatley, acting command master chief, those advanced to their appointment to the next highest paygrade in the United States Navy makes them heir to the tradition of naval leadership. By accepting the appointment, they are charged with demonstrating those standards of performance, moral courage, and dedication to the Navy and the nation which may serve as an enviable example to their fellow Navy men and women.



“For each Sailor we advanced today, they also started to get paid in their advanced pay-grade,” added Flatley.