    USAFA Hockey vs RIT [Image 3 of 8]

    USAFA Hockey vs RIT

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Parker Brown passes the puck to Willie Reim during a game held against the Rochester Institute of Technology at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Feb. 26, 2022. Air Force defeated RIT 1-0 in overtime in the final regular season game of the season. The Falcons have a bye in the first round and will travel to face Army in the quarterfinals, March 11-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2022 12:56
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs RIT [Image 8 of 8], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Academy
    Hockey
    USAFA

